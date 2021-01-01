Signing out of account, Standby...
Vasily Voropaev
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Smartbrain.io
As CEO and founder of SmartBrain.io, Vasily Voropaev is a serial entrepreneur, business angel and pioneer of the Eastern Europe freelance and remote-work market.
Follow Vasily Voropaev on Social
Latest
How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders
For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Luis Cortes
Realtor® | Investor | Serial Entrepreneur | thehustlemademedoit.com
-
Ruslan Fazlyev
CEO of Ecwid, Inc.
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Alexa Dagostino
Founder/CEO of Marketing By Modification, LTD
-
Todd Hirsch
VP and Chief Economist
-
Kobi Ben Meir
CMO of Fintegra | Marketing Innovator | Author
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Meikhel Philogene
Founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity