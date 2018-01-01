Whether you are starting an online business or a brick-and-mortar model, figuring out how to start a business, at its most basic, means finding a market need and then filling it. The steps required to reach the customer and build a business can depend on many factors, such as finding the appropriate marketplace, building an easy-to-use ecommerce website, establishing a good sales reputation and using search engine optimization to drive traffic to your site.

Here are some of the very basics: