In today's dining scene, it's not just about grabbing a bite — it's about creating lasting memories with every meal. That's why the demand for top-notch, full-service restaurant franchises continues to soar. Whether you're an experienced restaurateur or a newcomer to the industry, there's plenty of room to grow and thrive.

Now, let's dig into the good stuff: The best full-service restaurant franchises of 2024, straight from our 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking. From cozy spots where locals gather to high-end eateries perfect for special occasions, these restaurant franchises cover a wide range of tastes and styles. So if you've ever dreamed of owning your own slice of the restaurant biz, these options might just be your recipe for success.

1. IHOP

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 19

19 Founded: 1958

1958 Franchising since: 1960

1960 Number of units: 1,832

1,832 Change in units: +3.4% over 3 years

+3.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,200,000-$6,600,000

$1,200,000-$6,600,000 Leadership: Jay Johns, President

Jay Johns, President Parent company: IHOP Franchisor LLC

Since its humble beginnings in 1958 with the inaugural IHOP in Toluca Lake, California, IHOP has expanded to more than 1,900 franchised locations worldwide, consistently making it one of the best restaurant franchises to own. What started as a pancake-centric menu has evolved to offer a diverse array of options, including waffles, French toast and omelets, as well as lunch and dinner favorites like hamburgers, salads and pastas. Now part of Dine Brands Global Inc., alongside brands such as Applebee's (with which IHOP is planning joint restaurants later this year) and Fuzzy's Taco Shop, IHOP continues to delight diners with its iconic breakfast offerings served any time of day.

2. Denny's

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 121

121 Founded: 1953

1953 Franchising since: 1963

1963 Number of units: 1,588

1,588 Change in units: -5.0% over 3 years

-5.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,00,000-$2,300,000

$1,00,000-$2,300,000 Leadership: Kelli Valade, CEO & President

Kelli Valade, CEO & President Parent company: DFO LLC

Established in 1953 as "Danny's Donuts," Denny's quickly evolved into one of America's largest full-service restaurant chains, known for its around-the-clock service and delicious meals. With locations in Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, the UAE and beyond, Denny's serves millions of customers daily, offering affordable, family-style dining in a casual atmosphere.

Leveraging its strategic positioning along interstate highways, Denny's has become synonymous with accessible, quality food and consistently ranks as one of the best restaurant franchises while remaining a prominent fixture across the United States.

3. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 134

134 Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Number of units: 73

73 Change in units: +82.5% over 3 years

+82.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,300,000-$5,00,000

$1,300,000-$5,00,000 Leadership: Christopher Dawson, CEO

Christopher Dawson, CEO Parent company: Walk-On's Enterprises

Since their chance encounter as walk-ons (unrecruited athletes) for the Louisiana State University basketball team, Jack Warner and Brandon Landry have shared not only a love for the game but also a vision for business. This dream culminated in the founding of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in 2003, where they combined their passions for sports and dining to create a unique experience. Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux has quickly emerged as a favorite among family sports bars, building a strong brand presence. Since launching franchising operations in 2015, Walk-On's has experienced rapid growth, with over 70 locations now open and operating across the United States — and no signs of slowing down.

4. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 188

188 Founded: 1996

1996 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Number of units: 783

783 Change in units: -2.0% over 3 years

-2.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,200,000-$2,600,000

$1,200,000-$2,600,000 Leadership: Ryo Tozu, CEO

Ryo Tozu, CEO Parent company: Reins USA Franchise Co.

Meaning "horn of the bull" in Japanese, Gyu-Kaku is an international yakiniku (grilled meat) restaurant chain known for its interactive dining experience. Established in 1996 and franchising since 1997, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant empowers customers to cook their food at their tables using convenient, self-venting in-table roasters. Adapted for the U.S. market by Reins International USA, the brand has grown rapidly since its stateside debut, boasting more than 750 locations worldwide and a commitment to expanding across more U.S. states and regions in the future. With a proven track record and a unique dining concept, Gyu-Kaku continues to captivate diners with its innovative approach to Japanese barbecue.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 195

195 Founded: 1982

1982 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Number of units: 1,252

1,252 Change in units: -1.0% over 3 years

-1.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,500,000-$4,800,000

$2,500,000-$4,800,000 Leadership: Lyle Tick, President

Lyle Tick, President Parent company: Inspire Brands

If you're craving wings, beer and sports, Buffalo Wild Wings might be the franchise opportunity you've been looking for. Established in 1982 and franchising since 1991, Buffalo Wild Wings has cemented its status as a global leader in casual dining. With a presence in numerous countries including the U.S., Canada, India and more, they're dedicated to spreading the joy of casual dining worldwide, specializing in wings and specialty sauces. With more than 500 franchises in the U.S. and 60 more internationally — along with 650-plus company-owned locations — Buffalo Wild Wings offers ample opportunities for franchisees to make their mark. Ideal candidates are passionate about great food, fostering community and building a successful business while providing quality meals to their local neighborhoods.

6. Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 196

196 Founded: 1963

1963 Franchising since: 1968

1968 Number of units: 425

425 Change in units: -1.0% over 3 years

-1.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,000,000-$2,800,000

$1,000,000-$2,800,000 Leadership: Jeff Melnick, President

Jeff Melnick, President Parent company: N/A

Looking to score big with your own sports bar and pizza joint? Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar combines delicious pizza, a lively sports atmosphere and a commitment to customer satisfaction. With a robust franchise system established since 1968, Boston's has expanded across the United States and internationally, offering a winning combination of quality food and entertainment. With this full-service restaurant concept, franchisees have the opportunity to tap into a proven business model and become part of a successful brand.

7. The Toasted Yolk Café

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 285

285 Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Number of units: 40

40 Change in units: +185.7% over 3 years

+185.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $927,000-$1,500,000

$927,000-$1,500,000 Leadership: Chris Milton, CEO

Chris Milton, CEO Parent company: The Toasted Yolk Franchise Co. LLC

Ready to crack into the breakfast and brunch scene? The Toasted Yolk Café offers a golden opportunity to do just that. Since its inception, The Toasted Yolk Café has been delighting diners with its innovative menu, inviting atmosphere and commitment to serving up the most important meal of the day with a twist. Founded in 2010, The Toasted Yolk Café has quickly established itself as a favorite breakfast and brunch destination, earning a loyal following along the way. With a franchising program launched in 2016, the brand has expanded rapidly, bringing its unique blend of comfort food and hospitality to communities across the United States.

8. la Madeleine

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 320

320 Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Number of units: 89

89 Change in units: +1.1% over 3 years

+1.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $370,000-$3,100,000

$370,000-$3,100,000 Leadership: Christine Johnson, COO

Christine Johnson, COO Parent company: Le Duff America

Looking to bring a taste of France to your community? Consider joining the la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe family. Founded in 1983 and franchising since 2011, La Madeleine is a bakery and restaurant chain renowned for its French-style pastries and delectable cuisine. With more than 85 locations nationwide, including more than 60 franchised locations, la Madeleine offers a diverse menu featuring delicious pastries, sandwiches, entrées, salads and all-day breakfast options.

9. California Pizza Kitchen

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 333

333 Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Number of units: 181

181 Change in units: -15.0% over 3 years

-15.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $3,500,000-$6,700,000

$3,500,000-$6,700,000 Leadership: Giorgio Minardi, EVP of Global Development

Giorgio Minardi, EVP of Global Development Parent company: CPK Holdings Inc.

Looking to turn up the heat in the pizza game? California Pizza Kitchen has been crafting innovative pizzas and California-inspired cuisine that has captivated taste buds since 1985. Since launching its franchising program in 1989, California Pizza Kitchen has expanded its footprint to more than 180 locations. With a commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and embracing culinary creativity, California Pizza Kitchen delivers a dining ex`perience that's as fresh and vibrant as the California sunshine. As a franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to join a trusted brand known for its quality food, welcoming atmosphere and dedication to customer satisfaction.

10. Black Bear Diner

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 344

344 Founded: 1995

1995 Franchising since: 2002

2002 Number of units: 156

156 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$2,100,000

$1,500,000-$2,100,000 Leadership: Anita Adams, CEO

Anita Adams, CEO Parent company: BBD Holdco LLC

With more than 150 locations spread across the United States, Black Bear Diner offers a rustic yet inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of crisp mountain air and vibrant autumn foliage. Franchisees have the opportunity to tap into a brand that captures the essence of mountain living and embraces the spirit of the season.

11. Golden Corral

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 346

346 Founded: 1973

1973 Franchising since: 1987

1987 Number of units: 362

362 Change in units: -13% over 3 years

-13% over 3 years Initial investment: $3,500,000-$9,200,000

$3,500,000-$9,200,000 Leadership: Lance Trenary, CEO

Lance Trenary, CEO Parent company: Golden Corral Corp.

Golden Corral, established in 1973, is an American restaurant chain famous for its extensive all-you-can-eat buffet and grill. Offering over 150 food choices, including salads, hot dishes and desserts, it caters to diverse tastes. With a welcoming atmosphere and more than 360 locations, Golden Corral prides itself on serving quality meals in abundant portions. Ideal for franchisees with a passion for exceptional food and hospitality, it provides opportunities to delight customers and foster community connections.

12. Eggs Up Grill

Overall Fracnhise 500 rank: 379

379 Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Number of units: 67

67 Change in units: +55.8% over 3 years

+55.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $611,000-$935,000

$611,000-$935,000 Leadership: Ricky Richardson, CEO

Ricky Richardson, CEO Parent company: WJ Partners

Eggs Up Grill is a thriving franchise specializing in delicious breakfast and lunch options, perfect for starting the day right or enjoying a midday treat. From fluffy omelets to mouthwatering sandwiches, each dish is prepared with care and attention to quality ingredients. With a welcoming atmosphere and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Eggs Up Grill franchises offer entrepreneurs a rewarding opportunity to bring joy to their communities through the simple pleasure of a great meal.

Additionally, the lower initial investment — typically under $1 million — makes Eggs Up Grill one of the cheapest full-service restaurant franchises to start up.

13. Wings Etc.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 383

383 Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Number of units: 80

80 Change in units: +6.7% over 3 years

+6.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $344,000-$2,800,000

$344,000-$2,800,000 Leadership: Rob Hensmann, CEO

Rob Hensmann, CEO Parent company: Wings Etc. Inc.

Step into the ultimate sports and family hangout at Wings Etc., where every visit promises a winning combination of mouthwatering cuisine and laid-back vibes. Established in 1994 by Jim Weaver, this grill and pub franchise has perfected the art of serving up hearty fare, including their famous jumbo wings, burgers, wraps and more. Whether you're catching the game on one of the many flat-screen TVs or challenging friends to arcade-level video games, there's something for everyone to enjoy. With more than 50 U.S. franchises and 25 corporate-owned locations, Wings Etc. continues to be the go-to destination for families seeking wholesome fun and delicious eats.

14. Tony Roma's

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 404

404 Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1979

1979 Number of units: 57

57 Change in units: -46% over 3 years

-46% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,700,000-$2,900,000

$1,700,000-$2,900,000 Leadership: Mohaimina Haque, CEO

Mohaimina Haque, CEO Parent company: Romacorp Inc.

Tony Roma's is a household name celebrated for its legendary secret BBQ sauce. Since its inception in 1972 in Miami, Florida, Tony Roma's has expanded worldwide, venturing into international markets with its first franchise opening in Tokyo in 1979. Now, as they continue to expand, this restaurant brand continues to set the standard for unforgettable dining experiences infused with flavor and flair.

15. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 429

429 Founded: 1958

1958 Franchising since: 1958

1958 Number of units: 272

272 Change in units: -13% over 3 years

-13% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$3,300,000

$1,500,000-$3,300,000 Leadership: James O'Reilly, CEO

James O'Reilly, CEO Parent Company: Ascent Hospitality Management

Bring the timeless appeal of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery to your community as a franchisee. Since 1958, Perkins has been a cherished destination for families craving top-quality American fare served with a side of warmth and hospitality. As a franchise owner, you'll have the chance to offer beloved classics like all-day breakfasts and a diverse range of home-style favorites, all crafted with care and tradition.