This Retro Arcade Game Console Is the Perfect Office Add and It's $50 Off

By Entrepreneur Store

You know what Stephen King wrote about all work and no play, right? Don't go down the Jack Torrance route; make sure to have a little fun at work from time to time. A great way to keep the office extra fun is with this Retro Arcade Game Console that's now on sale for more than $50 off.

Everyone has fond memories of gaming at the local arcade, and this 8-bit console allows you and your staff to take a fun trip down memory lane. The clever machine includes more than 20,000 arcade games from the '80s, '90s, and later all packed onto one console, so you can access a virtually neverending library of hits on demand. With a wide compatibility range, you can easily plug and play on a TV, PC, Xbox, projector, monitor, or any other screen you have around the office.

The console delivers Full HD 1280 x 720p resolution, bringing many of the older classic games into a modern playing experience. The console is built with an acrylic panel and ultra-slim all-metal chassis with colorful lights to immerse you in the gaming experience just like the arcade days, while providing a durable playing surface for two players. Plus, with 32GB of storage, you can save games without needing an external memory card and enjoy a more seamless, lag-free gaming experience.

For a limited time, you can get this Retro Arcade Game Console for 29% off $189 at just $132.99.

