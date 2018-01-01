Jason Fell is director of native content for Entrepreneur, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.
Habits
3 Wonderfully Uncommon Reasons to Form Better Habits
As we race away into 2018, consider these very personal and fundamental bonuses to making and sticking to your resolutions.
Far Out Tech
These Absolutely Frightening Robots Will Give You Nightmares
They're incredible-and also incredibly creepy.
Far Out Tech
Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains
Like an electrical outlet, except not.
Far Out Tech
You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For
Besides looking completely ridiculous, of course.
Viral Videos
This Viral Marketing Video Reached 250 Million Views in Just 48 Hours
The creators behind some of the most viral videos online explain how you can make your own marketing videos just as sensational.
Personal Improvement
5 Steps to Organizing Your Life and Doing Great Things This Year
Tips to get your professional and personal lives in order for a more productive and efficient 2017.
Far Out Tech
Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Ride a Drone Dressed As Santa
It sounds ridiculous, but it's 100 percent for real, and 100 percent not safe.
Project Grow
The Big Lesson Business Owners Can Learn From Rocky Balboa
Do you have the 'Eye of the Tiger' too?
Far Out Tech
You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power
Maybe someday we'll never have to charge devices ever again.
Far Out Tech
Here's Navdy, a New Gadget That Can Make Your Old Car Smart
A hands-on review of a device that allows you to get directions and receive messages projected onto a transparent screen on your dash.
Far Out Tech
Netflix Has a Solution for Annoying Trick-or-Treaters
This DIY doorbell gives kids all the treats they need without you ever having to leave the couch.
Far Out Tech
Soon, the Floor in Your House Could Be Your Next Energy Source
The 'Electric Slide' apparently has new meaning now thanks to science.
Far Out Tech
Hey, Let's Go for a Walk on Mars
Thanks to the power of VR, you can -- more or less.
Tech Addiction
3 Easy Ways to Go on a Digital Diet
Here's how to shed a few hours staring at your screen without going crazy.
Far Out Tech
A Flying Food Tray That Follows You Wherever You Go? Sure. Why Not.
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wants you to check out his jerky drone.