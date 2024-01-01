By თეკლა ადამია

ყველაზე კითხვადი

1
ანანო ვეკუა - ქართველი მეღვინის წარმატება ავსტრალიაში
2
Times Square-ის ბილბორდზე ქართული სამშენებლო კომპანია გამოჩნდა - "ლისი ტრიო" გლობალურ ბაზარზე
3
როგორ უნდა ჩაატაროთ პრეზენტაცია, როგორც პროფესიონალმა
4
ტრადიციული vs თანამედროვე მარკეტინგი
5
10 თაღოვანი ხიდი, რომელიც აჭარაში მოგზაურობისას აუცილებლად უნდა ნახოთ
6
ჩვენი დროის გმირები
7
Introducing the EPAM team, leading digital transformation from Georgia

ბოლო სიახლეები

იხილეთ ყველა
By Aytekin Tank
By ანო ტვილდიანი

როგორ დავიწყო ბიზნესი

იხილეთ ყველა
By თინათინ ლუხუტაშვილი
როგორ დავიწყო ბიზნესი

All Every-stage Founders Should Act Like Marketers

When you're just starting out, your personal brand is just about all your startup has.

By Misho Zghuladze
By თინათინ ლუხუტაშვილი

Entrepreneur TV

უყურე
Play
By პარტნიორის სტატია
By Aleksandre Siradze
Business News

ილონ მასკი ადამიანების მთვარეზე გაგზავნას 2024 წლამდე გეგმავს

მასკის SpaceX-ს სულ ცოტა დარჩა პილოტირებადი კოსმოსური ხომალდის - Starship-ის სუბორბიტალური ტესტირების დაწყებამდე

By Aleksandre Siradze
By Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი

Featured Series

იხილეთ ყველა

  • America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops
    In partnership with Walmart Business, Entrepreneur’s editor in chief Jason Feifer goes on a cross-country road trip to visit thriving mom and pop shops and discover the keys to their success.

  • The CEO Series
    An original content series produced by Salvi. Each episode profiles a business leader and their respective business. The series provides a humanizing look into the CEOs personal story, mindset and their business and industry.

  • Beyond Unstoppable
    Hosted by bestselling author Ben Angel, Beyond Unstoppable is a transformative exploration into biology, psychology, and technology.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • Fix My Pitch
    Led by pitch masters Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey, former Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants will workshop their weaknesses and hone their strengths with a team of business experts.

  • Securing Your Success
    Securing Your Success, a series that highlights small business success stories and the importance of connectivity within entrepreneurship, is sponsored by Comcast Business.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jeff Fenster Show
    Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

  • No Drama Office
    Working in an office can be crazy — but it doesn't have to be! In this new comedy series, watch as people learn to navigate the twists and turns that come with the nationwide return to the workplace.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.

  • How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.

Entrepreneur TV is Available on
Your Favorite Apps

EntrepreneurTV offers original shows ranging from high-stakes investment, documentaries, behind-the-scenes looks at major brands, tips for starting your company and much more. 24hrs a day, 7 days a week.

Watch now