Hollywood Hills - Under the sparkling lights of LA's iconic skyline, CrystalMuse joined "A Beyond Pixels Experience," organized by Metaviu, an exclusive, invitation-only event that brought together some of the most influential minds in entertainment, gaming, and tech. The event brought together creative minds for inspiring panel discussions, great food, music and sophisticated atmosphere.

The gathering brought together an impressive audience of 200 industry leaders, including representatives from Roblox, Warner Bros, Variety and Good Games Champ, who shared valuable insights on entertainment and user-generated content (UGC) gaming.

CrystalMuse not only partnered with the event but also sponsored the bar, making sure everyone could enjoy free drinks and have an amazing time throughout the night. Guri Koiava, CrystalMuse's co-founder and co-CEO, and Nodo Ivanidze, Co-founder of CrystalMuse, attended the event too, alongside a delegation of Georgian entrepreneurs and angel investors. Their presence was a step forward for the Georgian startup community, showcasing how it's making waves on the global stage.

During the event attendees joined the two engaging panel discussions. The first panel, "Welcome to the Afterlife: How Beetlejuice on Roblox is Shaping the Future of Immersive Audience Engagement in Hollywood," featured voices like Morgan Tucker from Roblox and Matthew Stein from Warner Bros., who dived into how immersive platforms like Roblox are rewriting how audiences engage with content. The main takeaway was that the future of entertainment is interactive, and we're just beginning to understand its potential.

The second discussion, "Creators Empowered! The New Superstars in the Future of Media," was a powerful reminder that the creators of today are shaping the media landscape of tomorrow. With key industry leaders like Mercedes Moné (CEO of Professional Wrestling and Beyond) and Cordell Broadus (Co-Founder of Good Games Champ), the focus of the discussion was clear - we're entering an era where creators, not just corporations, hold the power. These are the superstars driving the next wave of content innovation. Additionally, Cordel Broadus, shared some insights from his father - Snoop Dogg's business experience, company updates and future plans.

CrystalMuse, as a pioneering force in the AIGC (AI-Generated Content) industry, joined the event as a partner. Crystal Muse is redefining the way creators engage with blockchain and AI-generated content and is building the infrastructure that enables creators to design, trade, and explore digital assets like never before.

CrystalMuse is focused on unlocking the potential of creators by giving them the tools they need to thrive in an evolving digital landscape. It has many standout features, including: an AI-Meta_Protocol BRC4204, an AIGC generator for creating 2D and 3D NFTs, and a 5D NFT Marketplace where creators can trade their assets in an immersive digital environment. But that's not all - CrystalMuse also bridges communities through a Telegram App, bringing together the worlds of Bitcoin and Ton.

This event marks an incredible step forward for the Georgian community. It was organized by Metaviu, a company founded by Georgians, and partnered with Crystallise, another Georgian-founded company that is part of Axel, the leading business angel network in Georgia. Such collaborations not only showcase the talent and innovation coming from Georgia but also highlight the growing influence of Georgian entrepreneurs on the global stage.

Thus, we are calling all creators. Whether you're an artist, designer, or game developer, CrystalMuse is making it easier to create, share, and monetize your work in ways that weren't possible before. Their tools are designed with you in mind, empowering you to bring your ideas to life on the blockchain.

To conclude, the immersive experiences were discussed at a ''Beyond Pixels Experience'' and revolutionary tools were offered by CrystalMuse. This kind of partnerships make future of creative content more accessible, interactive and empowering than ever before. The future of creative content is more accessible, interactive, and empowering than ever before.

Alongside CrystalMuse and Metaviu, the event was co-organised by Tech Week, Beyond Pixels Show, Signum Growth Dot Play and Sawhorse Productions.

For more information, visit https://crystalmuse.io or follow them on Twitter for the latest news: https://x.com/CrystalMuse_