If your emails are getting ghosted, it's not you — it's your strategy.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founders live and die by their ability to get noticed by investors, customers and talent. But here's the problem: Everyone's inbox is overflowing, and attention spans are shrinking. Marketers have been solving this problem for years. They know how to craft subject lines that get opened, messages that get read and CTAs that get clicks. It's time for founders to steal their secrets.

Whether you're pitching a VC or recruiting a rockstar hire, you're not just sending an email — you're competing in the busiest inboxes on the planet. Here's how to win.

Related: How to Get People to Open – And Read – Your Emails

1. Segment your audience before you launch

Marketers know that a one‑size‑fits‑all message falls flat. Instead, they slice by behavior, role or interest and tailor content that resonates.

Founder tip: Before launching a webinar or pitching investors, segment your outreach. Use separate messages for potential clients, advisors and partners. Customize each subject line and first paragraph. Response rates increase when someone feels like you're speaking to them.

Example: A startup founder once emailed a batch of VCs with detailed raise stats, while a separate note to future hires emphasized culture, mission and growth. Both groups responded — but for different reasons.

2. Curiosity and clarity over clickbait

Emails with vague subject lines might get opens, but not trust. Marketers follow simple principles: clear benefit, personalization and curiosity.

Founder tip: Draft subject lines that say exactly why opening is worth it, without sounding spammy.

Instead of "Fundraising update , " try "How we closed $500K with zero cold outreach."

Instead of "Quick request," try "10‑minute chat? We grew 3× this quarter."

Clarity sells. Investors or clients don't want fluff.

3. Time it like a campaign

Marketers don't send emails randomly — they map out cadences: teaser → value → call to action. Founders who email sporadically feel less professional.

Founder tip: Treat founder updates, partner requests or launch announcements as mini‑campaigns. Send a brief intro, follow up with new data or testimonials, and close with a direct next step. Give people context, and provide a straightforward way out (unsubscribe/no pressure).

Example: An early‑stage SaaS founder sends a launch update to beta users, follows up two days later with onboarding tips and again after a week with early results and next steps. Retention, NPS and referrals all improved.

Related: Smart Marketers Use This 4-Step Framework for Every Email Campaign

4. Personalize at scale — without the headache

Marketers use tools — merge tags, behavioral triggers and AI for content creation — to personalize without losing sanity. Founders can, too.

Founder tip: Use merge fields to include names, company name or role. If someone clicked your pitch, follow up with a note that acknowledges it: "I saw you clicked the demo link — what resonated?" It feels human without heavy lift.

5. Use proof, metrics and social validation

Marketers lean hard on data: open rates, testimonials, case studies. Founders benefit when they borrow that credibility.

Founder tip: Include short bullet‑point metrics ("100+ users in 2 weeks") and one brief testimonial or logo. It's proof that you're real — and moving. Investors love seeing results.

Example: Sharing a quote from a beta customer inside an email: "'We tripled conversions in under a month' — Jane Smith, Head of Marketing at RetailCo." That line alone can spark several corporate pilot inquiries.

6. Respect the inbox — and ask permission

Email marketers know that unsubscribes are okay and often a sign of healthy segmentation. Founders sometimes email everyone without opting in, which annoys people.

Founder tip: Only email people who have interacted previously or explicitly opted in. At the end of every message, offer a simple opt‑out or choice ("reply STOP if you want off this list"). It builds trust, lowers spam complaints and keeps your list clean.

Related: How to Write Emails That Stick and Get Action

Founders should think like marketers

When founders borrow the marketer's mindset — segmenting contacts, crafting clear subject lines, timing campaigns, personalizing intelligently, adding proof and respecting permission — they turn email from cold outreach into curated influence. The result? Less clutter, more connection and more meaningful responses.

Fundraising, hiring, partnerships, product feedback — whatever you're trying to move the needle on, email done well can be the most efficient lever in your toolkit. Embrace Inbox Influence and treat your founder outreach with the same energy marketing pros bring to campaigns.