Makena Finger Zannini
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Makena Finger Zannini is an entrepreneur, business strategist and trusted advisor for CEOs looking to scale efficiently. With a decade of experience in Wall Street, tech, and working with SMBs, she brings a sharp analytical mind and a practical, numbers-driven approach to business growth.
Latest
Growing a Business
How I Built a 7-Figure Business in Less Than 8 Months by Making This Simple But Powerful Shift
Free up your time and unlock real growth in your business through strategic outsourcing.