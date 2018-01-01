Running a Business

The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor
Get the skinny on each level of the Hero Factor scale to help you determine where you are and how to get to the top.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
Cannabis Companies Generously Support Their Communities But Don't Get to Deduct It From Their Taxes

The same federal rules that make it hard to use a bank like every other legitimate business also forbid taking any of the normal tax deductions.
Christopher Smith | 7 min read
5 Steps for Dispensary Owners Thinking of Partnering With a Franchisor or Licensor

Franchising or licensing are two options for the majority of dispensary owners who lack the resources to grow beyond one location.
Christian Hageseth | 6 min read
Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

Important lessons from a founder who's been there and done that.
Jennifer Beck | 7 min read
When Entrepreneurs Post Impulsively, Their Companies Pay the Price. Should Their Social Media Be Regulated?
We're looking at you, Elon Musk and Brandon Truaxe.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
5 Essential Characteristics of a Cannabis Entrepreneur

The cannabis business isn't for everyone. Do you have what it takes?
marijuana retail report | 5 min read
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Feeling Like Your Balance Is Out of Whack? The Problem Could Be Your City
If you have big entrepreneurial dreams -- but still want a life – you should pursue them in a midsized city.
Ronke Faleti | 6 min read
Is Drug Testing Employees Required in Legal States?

The answer to that question is complicated. Read on to find out how to protect yourself or your company.
Midge Seltzer | 4 min read
How to Run Two Businesses at the Same Time
It is possible to be a 'parallel' entrepreneur with multiple companies.
Mark Friedenthal | 5 min read
