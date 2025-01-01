Mikal Watts
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mikal Watts is a founding partner at Watts Law Firm. Mikal is board-certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Mikal has won nationally recognized litigation cases against entities such as Bridgestone/Firestone & Ford Motor, Johnson & Johnson and more.
Latest
Starting a Business
Law School Taught Me a Lot — But Not How to Run a Business. Here Are 3 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way.
The world is full of smart, capable professionals whose businesses didn't succeed — not for lack of skill, but for lack of business know-how. And I was one of them. Here's what I learned about running a business that law school never taught me.