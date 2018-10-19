Jonathan Small

At The Emerald Cup The Cannabis Runneth Over

The first U.S. cannabis competetion has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the woods.
3 min read
How MedMen Is Making Marijuana Mainstream

MedMen's Adam Bierman wants to build the Apple Store of weed.
5 min read
In Michigan, It's Beginning to Smell A Lot Like Cannabis

The state legalizes adult-use marijuana on December 6th, making it the first in the Midwest.
3 min read
7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Dope Accountant

Cannabis CPAs, book keepers, and CFOs, are among the most desired experts in the industry. But don't jump in until you understand the unique challenges of the job.
4 min read
Julian Marley Thinks Cannabis Should Be Free

In an exclusive interview, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley talks about his brand JuJu Royal, the benefits of the 'Herb,' and what his father would think about the commercilazation of marijuana.
5 min read
Marijuana Wins Big in the Midterms

Michigan, Missouri and Utah go legal, North Dakota goes illegal, and other big news from the election.
3 min read
The Mooch: 'Trump Will Legalize Cannabis After the Midterms'

The former White House Communications Director makes a bold prediction. But is it fake news?
2 min read
Will a Green Wave Overtake The Midterm Elections?

Forget all this talk about blue waves and red waves. Here are the elections and ballot intiatives that could turn the tide for cannabis.
5 min read
The Most Experienced Guy In Cannabis Has a Warning for You

Investor and business owner Steve DeAngelo says there's plenty of opportunity in cannabis -- but there are also a lot of entrepreneurs about to lose their money.
5 min read
Utah State Senator Live Streams Taking Gummies for First Time

"I don't think there's a senator that's used marijuana," he says. Then he uses marijuana.
2 min read
Trevor Noah's Take on Canadian Legalization? 'This Story Pisses Me Off'

The Daily Show host has a few choice words for Canadians and their "horses."
1 min read
7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana

Weed goes legal in Canada today. Read this before you spark a northern light.
4 min read
MedMen's CEO Talks Acquisition: 'I See It As A Leapfrog'

In an exclusive interview with Green Entreprenuer, MedMen CEO and Co-Founder, Adam Bierman, reveals why he chose to acquire PharmaCann and what this means for his company and the cannabis industry, in general.
6 min read
Breaking: MedMen Acquires PharmaCann to Become Largest Cannabis Company in U.S.

This deal nearly doubles MedMen's network to 79 cannabis facilities in 12 states.
1 min read
Walmart Just Said It's Exploring Selling Cannabis Products

A company spokesperson reveals that the retail giant is on a CBD fact-finding mission.
2 min read
