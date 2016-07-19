Ben Angel

Ben Angel, bestselling author of Unstoppable (Entrepreneur Press® 2018), CLICK, Sleeping Your Way to The Top in Business, and Flee 9-5, is Australia's leading marketing authority. Founder of benangel.co, a site dedicated to providing entrepreneurs advanced online marketing courses and education, Ben provides easy-to-apply and even easier-to-understand strategies for reaching new customers with ease.

How to Overcome Fear and Feeling Overwhelmed
Learn how to control your 'fight or flight' response to think logically at these times.
2 min read
How to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone
If you try to go too far, too fast, you risk 'snapping back.'
2 min read
How to Manage Your Emotions
Though not often discussed, there are many factors that can impact our behaviors and emotions.
2 min read
How to Be Positive (Willpower Not Required)
'Just be positive' is bad advice.
2 min read
5 Steps to Becoming an Upgraded Version of Yourself
By following these five steps, you can overcome your natural reluctance to take on your next big project.
5 min read
The Surprising Thing That Can Sap Your Motivation
Take control of your emotions and energy with this tip.
2 min read
The 10-Step Plan to Quickfire Visualization
By practicing this 10-step training every day, you'll learn how to train your brain to remain calm even in upsetting situations and focus on what's really essential.
6 min read
How to Stop Making Excuses
Do you suffer from a lack of willpower -- or a lack of energy?
2 min read
Priming Your Brain for Success Through Sleep
Learning to sleep properly can help you align your biochemistry with your soul's purpose.
6 min read
How to Overcome Depression Using Proven Biohacking Strategies
Ben Angel speaks to Everlywell's founder and medical director about the link between diet and depression and fatigue.
2 min read
The Unknown Success Secret Is Forming New Behaviors and Breaking Old Patterns
To form new habits, you must lay the foundation for new neurological highways to be built. Learn more about building that foundation.
6 min read
Why You Should Stop Comparing Yourself to Others
It's time to end 'comparison analysis.'
2 min read
The Entrepreneurial Diet for Business Success
Regardless of the dietary plan you choose to follow, you should choose to adhere to the following tips to improve your mood, memory and drive.
6 min read
How to Biohack Your Way to Optimal Sleep and Increase Performance
Use these five powerful strategies to improve your physical and mental performance.
1 min read
7 Triggers That Can Stunt How Well Your Brain Performs
By addressing these seven issues, you may just find you're more than capable of creating a strong, successful business after months or years of disappointments.
6 min read

