Bhaskar Ahuja
Bhaskar Ahuja is a growth strategist helping startups and investors scale through go-to-market strategy, fundraising, and execution. He works across early- and late-stage ventures to align capital, operations, and growth for sustainable success.
Fundraising
Founders Keep Getting This One Piece of Advice — But It's Setting Them Up for Failure. Here's What They Really Need to Hear.
Some consultants tell founders to focus on "vision" and ignore the numbers. That advice sounds good, but it can quietly kill your round.
Buying / Investing in Business
What You Need to Know Before Investing in a Company That's Preparing to Go Public
Pre-IPO is more than a funding stage — it's an operating mindset. Here's how to identify companies that are genuinely exit-ready.