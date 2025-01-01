Mike Feazel
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mike Feazel, co-founder of Roof Maxx, is a roofing industry leader known for innovation and sustainability. A former top contractor and columnist, he’s a sought-after voice on roofing trends, business growth, and plant-based solutions that extend roof life.
Latest
Growing a Business
How I Built a Business That Helps People Feel Good About Doing the Right Thing — and Why You Should, Too
Don't just chase profit. Helping customers change the world for the better creates loyalty and meaningful impact.