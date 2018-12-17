Leadership

This Simple Observation Technique Can Improve Your Communication Skills
Sharí Alexander explains how to figure out someone's vibes.
Natalie MacNeil | 3 min read
'Don't Try to Herd Cats' -- and 4 Other Leadership Tips for the Gig Economy
Considering that 1 in 3 workers today are freelancers, you're probably managing one or more of them now or will be soon.
Richard Burns | 8 min read
Adapting to the Digital Workforce: 4 First Steps to Training Your Team on AI
While it may seem daunting, entrepreneurs can help their organization take part in the AI revolution by following these simple steps.
Emily He | 4 min read
You Become a Leader by Inspiring Others to Follow
While well-known CEOs make headlines, they're not always people who inspire others to follow them.
Curt Cronin | 5 min read
Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing
There is no such thing as permanently achieving diversity.
Dinesh Paliwal | 7 min read
How This Company Sticks to Its Values and Empowers Women
C'mon Let's Rally CEO Candice Blansett-Cummins believes in working somewhere that aligns with your values.
BizCast | 2 min read
Is Your Workaholic Behavior Hurting Your Team? The Answer Is Yes.
Workaholics die younger, get sick more often and are less productive than people with healthy work-life balance.
John Rampton | 5 min read
The Rules of Etiquette for Your Office Holiday Party
Follow these tips to avoid cringe-worthy moments at your next holiday party.
Glassdoor | 7 min read
Netflix Is Not the Problem: In Defense of Strong Organizational Cultures
A recent analysis of Netflix's culture fails to mention that none of the critiques should be news to Netflix employees.
Bretton Putter | 5 min read
Are You A Visionary, an Executor or a Processor? Why Your Company Needs All 3 to Succeed.
It's important to know your leadership strengths, but being proactive about your shortcomings is the ultimate game-changer.
Heidi Jannenga | 7 min read
