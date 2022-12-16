Innovation

Signing out of account, Standby...
What Makes an Idea Great? These 3 Key Elements Are the Answer
Why Creativity Is Essential to Getting Your New Businesses Started in a Winning Position
The Beginner's Guide to Understanding Data Science and Machine Learning
3 Ways To Ensure Collaboration Between Employees on Different Continents
Technology has made collaboration across space relatively seamless, but time is the most significant barrier most face in reaping the benefits of a global workforce. Overcoming time barriers with remote teams is only possible through asynchronous collaboration. Here's how to do it.
How This Technology Will Transform Commercial Real Estate in 2023
Here's how commercial real estate will evolve next year and beyond.
VCs Are Missing Out on New, Innovative Ideas. Here's Why (and What They Can Do About It).
There are numerous opportunities to disrupt the market by investing in new innovative ideas while challenging the norms of technology investing.
Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy
Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.
This Is What It Takes to Be a Top Tech CEO Today
Do you know what it takes to be a leading technology executive? Let's find out.
The New Normal: How In-Person Events Have Evolved In The Post-Pandemic World
In-person events are back and stronger than ever. Optimize the groundwork for a successful event by utilizing virtual options.
How to Beat Your Number One Competitor (It's Not Who You Think)
In a world stymied by a melee of advertising from deep-pocketed corporations and products auditioning for our limited and desensitized attention span, it's more than differentiation that will unlock customers' wallets.
This Staffing Model Will Help Businesses Combat Quiet Quitting and the Recession
In these uncertain times of global recession and quiet quitting culture, entrepreneurs can leverage staff augmentation services to mitigate operational costs and promptly fill talent gaps.
The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust
How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace