Innovation

Leaders have to stay at the forefront of innovation. Discover innovative trends across technology and strategy that will help you stand apart and lead towards success here.

Leadership

3 Strategies to Respond to the Changes in the B2B Buying Journey

Scott Webb

Scott Webb

More from Innovation

Leadership

3 Ways To Ensure Collaboration Between Employees on Different Continents

Technology has made collaboration across space relatively seamless, but time is the most significant barrier most face in reaping the benefits of a global workforce. Overcoming time barriers with remote teams is only possible through asynchronous collaboration. Here's how to do it.

Tom Medema

Tom Medema

Real Estate

How This Technology Will Transform Commercial Real Estate in 2023

Here's how commercial real estate will evolve next year and beyond.

Bogdan Nicoara

Bogdan Nicoara

Buying / Investing in Business

VCs Are Missing Out on New, Innovative Ideas. Here's Why (and What They Can Do About It).

There are numerous opportunities to disrupt the market by investing in new innovative ideas while challenging the norms of technology investing.

Danny Cortenraede

Danny Cortenraede

Leadership

Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy

Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.

Shawn P. Walchef

Shawn P. Walchef

Leadership

This Is What It Takes to Be a Top Tech CEO Today

Do you know what it takes to be a leading technology executive? Let's find out.

Steve Taplin

Steve Taplin

Business Culture

The New Normal: How In-Person Events Have Evolved In The Post-Pandemic World

In-person events are back and stronger than ever. Optimize the groundwork for a successful event by utilizing virtual options.

Tal Frankfurt

Tal Frankfurt

Growing a Business

How to Beat Your Number One Competitor (It's Not Who You Think)

In a world stymied by a melee of advertising from deep-pocketed corporations and products auditioning for our limited and desensitized attention span, it's more than differentiation that will unlock customers' wallets.

Reagan Pollack

Reagan Pollack

Business Models

This Staffing Model Will Help Businesses Combat Quiet Quitting and the Recession

In these uncertain times of global recession and quiet quitting culture, entrepreneurs can leverage staff augmentation services to mitigate operational costs and promptly fill talent gaps.

Asim Rais Siddiqui
Collaboration

The New Approach to Work Requires a New Approach to Trust

How to maintain high levels of trust in a remote, hybrid, or asynchronous workplace

Tom Medema

Tom Medema