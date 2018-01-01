John Rampton is an entrepreneur, investor, and startup enthusiast. He is founder of the calendar productivity tool Calendar
Workaholic
Is Your Workaholic Behavior Hurting Your Team? The Answer Is Yes.
Workaholics die younger, get sick more often and are less productive than people with healthy work-life balance.
Recruiting
January Is the Top Hiring Month of the Year. Are You Ready to Recruit?
Hiring new people is a major investment. Take the time to do it right.
Work-Life Balance
How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays
Ample time off at the holidays is good for morale and manageable with planning.
Startup Basics
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees
Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
Time Management
Why Scheduling Beats Hustling Every Time
Unless you're a pinball frantically staying in motion without a plan will accomplish nothing.
Time Management
Why People Who Schedule Fewer Tasks Get More Done
Your calendar becomes much more manageable when you stop filling it up with tasks you could delegate or automate.
Parenting
10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills
Life skills are business skills.
Networking
25 Tips to Network With Top CEOs
Successful CEOs know their success depends in part on meeting new people who bring value.
Travel
How to Be Productive During Long (or Short) Airport Layovers
Any city big enough to have an airport is big enough to have opportunities worth sniffing out.
Morning Routines
The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart
How well you sleep and the state of mind you create at the beginning of the day have a lot to do with how much you'll accomplish.
Firing
The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee
There are ways to make the process fair, respectful and relatively painless.
Company Culture
The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season
Show your appreciation to everyone who is helping you build your company.
Generation Z
Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?
Pay attention to how young employees respond to the professional world to make sure they have the resources they need to succeed.
Decision Making
How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind
You can't solve all the world's problems but, if you focus, you could solve one.
Startup Mistakes
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.