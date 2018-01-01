John Rampton

John Rampton

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector

John Rampton is an entrepreneur, investor, and startup enthusiast. He is founder of the calendar productivity tool Calendar

More From John Rampton

Is Your Workaholic Behavior Hurting Your Team? The Answer Is Yes.
Workaholic

Is Your Workaholic Behavior Hurting Your Team? The Answer Is Yes.

Workaholics die younger, get sick more often and are less productive than people with healthy work-life balance.
5 min read
January Is the Top Hiring Month of the Year. Are You Ready to Recruit?
Recruiting

January Is the Top Hiring Month of the Year. Are You Ready to Recruit?

Hiring new people is a major investment. Take the time to do it right.
4 min read
How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays
Work-Life Balance

How to Manage Your Team's Calendar During the Holidays

Ample time off at the holidays is good for morale and manageable with planning.
5 min read
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees
Startup Basics

6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees

Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
5 min read
Why Scheduling Beats Hustling Every Time
Time Management

Why Scheduling Beats Hustling Every Time

Unless you're a pinball frantically staying in motion without a plan will accomplish nothing.
4 min read
Why People Who Schedule Fewer Tasks Get More Done
Time Management

Why People Who Schedule Fewer Tasks Get More Done

Your calendar becomes much more manageable when you stop filling it up with tasks you could delegate or automate.
4 min read
10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills
Parenting

10 Ways to Begin Teaching Your Toddler Business Skills

Life skills are business skills.
9 min read
25 Tips to Network With Top CEOs
Networking

25 Tips to Network With Top CEOs

Successful CEOs know their success depends in part on meeting new people who bring value.
15+ min read
How to Be Productive During Long (or Short) Airport Layovers
Travel

How to Be Productive During Long (or Short) Airport Layovers

Any city big enough to have an airport is big enough to have opportunities worth sniffing out.
5 min read
The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart
Morning Routines

The Unusual Morning Routines That Set Successful Founders Apart

How well you sleep and the state of mind you create at the beginning of the day have a lot to do with how much you'll accomplish.
6 min read
The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee
Firing

The Step-by-Step Guide to Firing a Remote Employee

There are ways to make the process fair, respectful and relatively painless.
5 min read
The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season
Company Culture

The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season

Show your appreciation to everyone who is helping you build your company.
5 min read
Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?
Generation Z

Millennials Are Old News: What Does Generation Z Want From Work?

Pay attention to how young employees respond to the professional world to make sure they have the resources they need to succeed.
5 min read
How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind
Decision Making

How to Pick Your Best Idea and Leave FOMO Behind

You can't solve all the world's problems but, if you focus, you could solve one.
5 min read
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
Startup Mistakes

9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies

There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.