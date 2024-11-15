What do Bob Dylan, Vincent Van Gogh, Steven Spielberg, Albert Einstein and Lady Gaga have in common? As you've probably already guessed, they're all introverts.

We all want to be great leaders — or at least to work for one. The problem is that very few people possess the talents and temperament to excel.

So, what does it take to thrive as a leader? Researchers at Gallup discovered that great leaders should have several qualities, such as motivating people, building trust and fostering open, transparent relationships. Despite being misunderstood as shy or socially awkward, many introverts possess these traits.

