Working on longevity requires making better choices for yourself, and my journey to healthier living took some twists and turns. The lightbulb went off after becoming a parent and rushing through my 30s. The hustle culture suddenly didn't seem so great anymore. It's exhausting to have a jam-packed calendar — both socially and professionally. I can't forget to mention that every joint was creaking, and that extra weight around my middle seemed to be there forever.

I felt this way back in 2022. Now, we're headed into 2025, but you can choose to do better for your own health today. Honestly, I was exhausted, overweight, and a little lost. I worked 24/7, ate junk food, and exercised very little. Eventually, I decided enough was enough. I didn't want to feel this way for decades to come. In addition to becoming a more engaged leader, I wanted to be an active parent. I needed to be there for my family without feeling exhausted or out of breath.

