Entrepreneurs often discuss their morning routines, but it's equally essential to recognize the significance of evening routines.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Morning routines are consistently talked about and written about, especially those of entrepreneurs, millionaires and highly successful artists and celebrities. Yet many people overlook the importance of evening routines, which can be equally important for health, wellness and finishing your day strong.

Evening routines can also help you set up and prepare for a productive day ahead. Rather than operating at full speed until five minutes before I go to sleep — meaning five minutes to wash my face and brush my teeth — I've learned that incorporating evening rituals into my daily practice has personally transformed my sleep quality, productivity and overall well-being.

Related: The 10 Best Ways to Break a Bad Habit, According to Science