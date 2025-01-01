Micah Zimmerman

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Starting a Business

These Yale Students Raised $3 Million in 14 Days to Build Their 'Anti-Facebook' Startup: 'I Can See My Childhood Self Looking Up to Me.'

Two 21-year-old Yale juniors are changing digital networking with Series, an AI-powered platform backed by $3 million in venture capital.

Recently Edited Content by Micah Zimmerman

Leadership

How to Avoid Letting Your Marketing Strategy Die in the 'PowerPoint Graveyard'

Brilliant marketing strategies often look flawless in PowerPoint, but execution is where they falter. From resource constraints to cultural resistance, this 'execution gap' kills momentum before strategies take off.

By Jason Greenwood
Marketing

Smart Marketers Use This 4-Step Framework for Every Email Campaign

Explore the 4-part email framework leading businesses use to systematically improve open rates, boost engagement and increase conversions — without relying on guesswork.

By Joey Wilder
Management

You Can Avoid Burnout by Rethinking the 30,000 Daily Decisions You Make — Here's How

Making decisions is a daily reality for everyone, but for entrepreneurs, the higher stakes and volume can lead to decision fatigue. Addressing its root causes and creating a system to mitigate burnout is essential to prevent mental and emotional exhaustion.

By Magdalena Nowicka Mook
Business Process

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Let AI Do the Heavy Business Lifting

How modern entrepreneurs are using AI to save time, boost sales and win customer loyalty — without breaking the bank.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Starting a Business

Solopreneurs Are Quietly Building 6 to 7 Figure Empires — Here's How

Today's solopreneurs are building profitable, purpose-driven six — and seven-figure businesses. But this is not a fallback plan — it's an intentional lifestyle choice.

By Wendy Shore
Business Process

Are You Distracted by Shiny Pennies? How to Avoid Business Distractions

Successful entrepreneurs can see opportunities where others do not, generating fresh ideas and excitement about possibilities. But this enthusiasm can become a weakness if it diverts attention from daily business operations.

By Cynthia Kay

More Authors You Might Like