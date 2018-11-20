Grow Your Business

Women Entrepreneurs: Here's How to Meet Your Growth Goals This Year

A recent study found 58 percent of women business owners expect to increase their revenue over the next 12 months. Here are tips for how to get started.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Creativity

5 Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity

These tips could revolutionize your approach to new ideas.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Growth Strategies

$1 to $1 Billion: A 4-Stage Formula for Company Growth

How you run your business will be very different depending on what stage you're in.
Craig Powell | 7 min read
Starting a Business

Former Apple CEO John Sculley Shares 4 Key Strategies for Growing and Marketing Your Business

John Sculley helped build brands including Pepsi and Apple into what they are today. Here's how he did it.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Scaling

4 Steps to Quintuple Your Business in the Next 12 Months

Here's how you can scale from $20,000 to $100,000.
Scott Oldford | 5 min read
Leadership Strategy

Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership

A garden is an ecosystem and so is your business. Designing, experimenting and prioritizing lead to a bountiful harvest.
Chris Comparato | 5 min read
Business Model

Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
Leadership

3 Ways to Harness the 'New Power' That Let Airbnb, Kickstarter and Other Companies Climb to the Top

The most powerful companies and movements use mass participation and peer coordination to grow and succeed.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Project Grow

Figuring Out What Can Sink Your Business -- and How You Can Save It

Here's how to spot hidden weaknesses within your operation and steel yourself for unexpected battles.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

7 Life Lessons From My Entrepreneurship Journey

Starting a business is tough and challenging on all fronts. Here's some wisdom that may ease your load as you navigate new terrain.
John Rampton | 6 min read
