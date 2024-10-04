This article is about how embracing your authentic self and staying true to who you are not only empowers you but also inspires those around you to do the same.

Picture this: It's your first day of school, and you're nervous but excited. Before you walk in, your parents give you some advice. They say, "Have fun and be yourself." You know you should listen to them, but your mind is racing with other thoughts.

"Be myself? Okay…are you sure? What if they don't like me?"

"Maybe if I just blend in, everyone will like me, and it will be better."

"If I don't stand out, I'll fit in."

You will never believe this, but your parents might have been right. Crazy, huh? But really, not being true to who you are is the biggest disservice you can do for yourself. Really, the biggest. Let's dive into it.

When you're truly yourself, something magical happens. You make deeper connections and start to surround yourself with people who make you feel comfortable in your individuality. There is something so powerful about knowing there is no one else quite like you.

If this is true (and it is), why are we so nervous to let our personalities shine?

Often, fear of rejection keeps us from showing our true selves. People tend to think that if they stand out, they will be left out. That others will look at them as a black sheep. Guess what? I've been rejected and left out more times than I can count, but not for lack of being authentic. If I am rejected or left out for showing my personality, then that circumstance is not right for me.

Sure, I could put on a mask and pretend to be exactly who I need to fit into the situation. But at the end of the day, that would only hurt myself. If something isn't right for me, it is just that…not right for me.

Think about it.

If you fall into peer pressure to fit a stereotype, you're almost putting yourself into a box (talk about claustrophobic) — trying to perfectly fit that mold that you feel from your peers or society of how you should act or what your opinions should be. When you try to fit into these boxes and meet certain societal expectations, you lose sight of yourself. You will no longer feel fulfilled in your everyday life.

It's important to take the time to get to know yourself. Understanding yourself, your strengths, weaknesses, goals, desires, all of these will help you thrive. Knowing yourself is an investment that, I promise, will pay dividends in the long run. Knowing yourself will allow you to make decisions that align with who you are, not who others expect you to be.

I've never been one to follow the crowd. I've always believed in authentically doing things, whether it be my work or my daily life. And you know what? It seems to work. People notice when you are being real and authentic. It's like a breath of fresh air. People crave authenticity. Why? It is easier to find similarities and interests when you know who someone is. It's always about connection.

March to the beat of your own drum, and soon, everyone around you will also. It gives others the permission and confidence to be who they are when you are doing the same. Then all your drums and beats come together to make a sweet symphony of sounds of Don Henley, aka the greatest American drummer ever.

How cool is that? When you choose to be yourself, you not only enrich your own life but also create a richer and more vibrant world around you, one that showcases unique talents and endless creativity.

The world doesn't need another copy. It needs YOU. It needs your passions, ideas and creativity. It needs everything that makes you special. It needs everything that makes you, you.

Embrace your individuality. By authentically being yourself, you inspire those around you and empower others to do the same.

So, be you. Unapologetically, uniquely you. Because in a world where everyone else is taken, being yourself is the most powerful thing you can do.