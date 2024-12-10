There could be a more diplomatic way to get your message across.

Most people say the number of work emails they receive each day is stressful, according to a recent survey from language learning platform Babbel, per CNBC, and 18% of office workers admit to having over 1,000 unread emails in their inbox.

As it turns out, passive-aggressive language — inadvertent or not — might exacerbate the issue.

