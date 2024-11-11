The Biggest Stressors at Work Can Make Your Productivity Plummet. How Many Are Holding You Back? American workers are feeling the pressure — and it comes at a major price.
Key Takeaways
- Seventy-seven percent of American workers reported experiencing work-related stress.
- Workplace anxiety can hinder motivation and productivity.
- New research reveals the most common stressors at work.
If your job is stressing you out, you're not alone — a lot of people are feeling the pressure at work.
In the American Psychological Association's 2023 Work in America survey, 77% of U.S. employees reported experiencing work-related stress in the last month, and 20% said it lowered their productivity.
Related: Struggling With Productivity? You Just Need to Give Yourself Fewer Options.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In