American workers are feeling the pressure — and it comes at a major price.

If your job is stressing you out, you're not alone — a lot of people are feeling the pressure at work.

In the American Psychological Association's 2023 Work in America survey, 77% of U.S. employees reported experiencing work-related stress in the last month, and 20% said it lowered their productivity.

