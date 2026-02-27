This Mom’s ‘Almost Like Magic’ Side Hustle Averages $12K a Month — And She Got the Idea While Shopping at Whole Foods

Key Takeaways Mercuriello wondered why there wasn’t a perfectly portioned pasta and sauce kit that wasn’t precooked.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Federica Mercuriello, 42, founder of Sausly, a business selling pasta and sauce kits made in Italy. Originally from Italy and now based in Miami, Florida, Mercuriello moved to the U.S. in 2009 on a scholarship to study civil engineering at Columbia University. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

At the time I started Sausly, I was a full-time project manager engineer at an engineering firm. My side hustle was built in the in-between moments. I worked on the business after long days at the office, between calculations and strategy sessions, during diaper changes, meal prep and more sleepless nights than I can count.

Finding side hustle inspiration at Whole Foods

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started thinking about the side hustle idea at the end of 2024, standing in the pasta aisle at Whole Foods. As a busy working mom, I didn’t always have time to make sauce from scratch, but the options in front of me felt either overpriced, overly processed or outdated. Even the packaging leaned on cliche, old-fashioned depictions of Italy. Nothing felt modern or inspiring.

Standing there, I was suddenly transported back to Italy: the smell of tomatoes simmering in the kitchen, the warmth of the sun, the rhythm of daily life centered around simple, beautiful ingredients. Pasta wasn’t complicated. It was pure, intentional and full of flavor. I realized that what was missing in that aisle wasn’t just quality — it was that feeling.

Why wasn’t there a perfectly portioned pasta and sauce kit that wasn’t precooked?

I also knew that if I bought a jar of sauce, I’d use it once and the rest would sit in my fridge until it eventually went to waste. That’s when it clicked: why wasn’t there a perfectly portioned pasta and sauce kit that wasn’t precooked? It felt like there was a real need for something that reduced waste while delivering high-quality ingredients in just the right portions.

I wanted to create something made in Italy, with simple, authentic ingredients and better taste — and to finally disrupt the traditional pasta and sauce aisle with Sausly.

Validating the business idea and investing about $40,000

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money/investment did it take to launch?

The very first step was research. I dove into market analysis to understand the demographic I wanted to serve and studied competitors closely to see where the gaps were. I also began sourcing manufacturers in Italy to determine whether the product could realistically be produced at the quality level I envisioned. Before investing, I needed to validate that the idea was truly viable, so I began taste testing lots and lots of pasta.

Once I gained clarity, I invested approximately $40,000 to launch. That investment covered packaging development, initial manufacturing, shipping and early marketing efforts.

Using YouTube and TikTok to start a side hustle

Are there any free or paid resources that have been especially helpful for you in starting and running this business?

I used free resources like YouTube “how to” videos and TikTok tutorials. Those helped me build our website and start marketing on my own. I coordinated everything — from sourcing pasta and sauce producers in Italy to working with packaging designers and manufacturers — and solved the logistics as they came. Before launch, I brought in freelancers to help with package design and marketing at reasonable costs. The process was hands-on, lean and very intentional.

If you could go back in your business journey and change one process or approach, what would it be, and how do you wish you’d done it differently?

I wish I’d approached retailers and distributors sooner. Early self-doubt and the quest for perfection held me back — but they shouldn’t stop you from taking action.

When it comes to this specific business, what is something you’ve found particularly challenging and/or surprising that people who get into this type of work should be prepared for, but likely aren’t?

The real challenge was managing the economics while bootstrapping the business without investors. Figuring out how much to invest in marketing versus distribution and how to approach retailers without overspending. Balancing growth with limited resources forced me to prioritize, experiment and get creative with every dollar.

Staying hands-on and problem solving in real time

Can you recall a specific instance when something went very wrong — how did you fix it?

One of the most stressful moments was shipping our products from Italy. The agency didn’t submit our documentation on time, delaying the shipment. We already had pre-orders, two local grocers waiting and meetings lined up. It started to feel like people were questioning whether we could actually deliver.

I had to communicate with partners, adjust delivery and launch timelines and keep everyone aligned. It was chaotic, but staying hands-on and problem solving in real time allowed us to manage expectations and move forward despite the delay.



How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Sales started slow — some days, nothing at all. Then, almost like magic, orders began trickling in. Friends and family jumped in to help pack and fulfill them. Everyone who tried the product loved it and left glowing reviews on our website. Most became repeat customers. We officially launched in November, and it took a couple of months to hit our stride. As of January 2026, we’re averaging $12,000 per month in sales.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Our revenue is steady, driven mostly by online sales, and we’re now expanding into larger distribution — a move we expect will fuel our next wave of growth. Sausly is now in three stores and looking at large distribution, so those factors combined with our online sales has our projected revenue for 2026 at around $400,000.

Remaining focused and ignoring the naysayers

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

What I enjoy most is the creative energy behind it all — the brainstorming sessions, collaboration with talented, passionate people who bring the vision to life. Of course, there are stressful and uncertain moments. But the overall energy of the brand is bold, positive and exciting. Seeing people light up when they try Sausly products and sharing that enthusiasm with the team makes all the hard work worth it.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

The best advice I can give to a person starting a business is to stay focused, don’t be discouraged by naysayers and don’t get overwhelmed by the process — you’re bigger than it and you can handle more than you think. Focus on small daily tasks, tackle them consistently, and over time, you’ll realize you’ve built something far bigger than you ever imagined. And that feeling is incredible.