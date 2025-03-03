Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For small businesses, SEO is an invaluable tool for increasing visibility and attracting more customers without breaking the bank. Unlike larger corporations with vast marketing budgets, small businesses need to be strategic about how they allocate their resources. SEO helps level the playing field, allowing them to compete with bigger players by enhancing their online presence.

By optimizing their website and content for search engines, small businesses can improve their search rankings, attract more targeted traffic and, ultimately, drive more sales.

1. Produce data-driven content

Producing data-driven content is a strategy every business, regardless of size, can and should adopt. In fact, according to Dancing Numbers — 87% of marketers believe that their company's most under-utilized asset is data. Utilizing this asset can significantly boost a company's media coverage and digital PR efforts. Journalists are more likely to link to and mention your brand as a credible source when your content is based on solid data. This exposure can lead to invitations for company representatives to appear on media outlets like radio and television, further expanding your brand's reach.

This research by Jacoby & Meyers on fatal pedestrian crashes is a prime example of how every business can create impactful, data-driven content within their industry. By conducting a detailed study and analyzing trends, they not only established themselves as thought leaders but also provided valuable insights and recommendations. Their work demonstrates that any business can produce relevant research that resonates with media professionals and the public alike.

2. Ongoing digital PR campaigns

Digital PR goes beyond just generating data-rich content and positioning yourself as a source for the industry. It's crucial not only to produce compelling content but also to actively distribute it to journalists who have a keen interest in the field. This targeted approach ensures that your content reaches the right audience, enhancing engagement and visibility. Moreover, staying abreast of industry trends and events allows you to tailor your campaigns to align with current interests and needs, potentially leading to more impactful media coverage.

A proactive digital PR strategy can yield significant benefits, especially when compared to traditional link-building expenses. According to Legiit, 35% of marketers are willing to invest $1,000 each month in link-building efforts, and redirecting all of these funds towards ongoing, dynamic digital PR campaigns could potentially deliver much greater backlinks and mentions. By focusing on creating and promoting relevant, timely content and building relationships with media professionals, businesses can achieve better results and establish a stronger presence in their industry.

3. Create video content

Creating videos is no longer just an advantage; it's essential to stay competitive. Videos distributed across various platforms enhance your business visibility as people can find your YouTube channel and start searching specifically for your brand. This increased recognition is very beneficial. When visitors come to your website and watch your embedded videos, they spend more time on your pages. In fact, according to IgniteSEO, posts with videos earn more backlinks and see a 157% boost in search traffic, demonstrating the powerful impact of video content on your online presence.

4. List your business on professional classified sites

Submitting your business to classified sites geared towards business professionals can be a beneficial strategy for small business owners looking to enhance their SEO and get relevant visitors. By listing on these platforms, you can directly reach an audience that's actively searching for services like yours. This approach not only increases your visibility but also boosts your website's backlink profile, which is a crucial factor for improving your search engine rankings. Additionally, these sites often have high domain authority, lending greater credibility and relevance to your digital presence.

5. Website speed — overrated yet fundamental

The idea that website speed is the most important factor for ranking high on search engines is often overstated. While it plays a role, it's not the only thing that matters. Many successful websites use simple drag-and-drop builders or WordPress templates and still perform well. However, that doesn't mean website speed should be ignored entirely.

Working with a tech SEO specialist alongside your website building agency can help ensure your site looks good, loads quickly and is properly optimized for search engines. This collaboration is especially important given the costs of professional website design — according to Hostinger, custom design services can exceed $10,000. Fortunately, using a website builder with a drag-and-drop editor can significantly cut costs, with upfront expenses as low as $12-$60, plus the option to hire freelancers by the hour for additional support. If budget is a concern, you can build your site using a drag-and-drop tool, but hiring a tech SEO specialist is still essential to ensure proper optimization.

In conclusion, SEO is more than just a marketing tactic; it's a necessary investment for any small business looking to grow in a digital age. By focusing on smart, effective SEO strategies, such as optimizing website speed, engaging in digital PR and producing quality content, small businesses can enhance their online visibility and attract more customers. It's about making sure potential customers find you when they're searching for what you offer, making SEO a critical component of your overall business strategy.