Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways DEI isn’t about optics anymore; it’s about how leaders use power every day.

Inclusive leadership drives better thinking and long-term performance.

When belonging is real, people stop playing safe and start doing their best work.

People keep telling me “DEI is over,” as if a headline has more power than the people inside the business. From where I sit — as a woman, a psychologist and an executive coach — DEI isn’t dying; it’s finally growing up. The checkbox version is what’s collapsing.

This shift is driven by a younger, more diverse generation that would rather walk away than stay in cultures that only tolerate them; by customers and investors who pay attention to how you, as a leader, treat people, not just what you sell; and by global competition, where the companies that innovate fastest are the ones that actually use the full range of their talent.

In that setting, glossy statements, one-off trainings, and heritage month campaigns with nothing underneath them are just another “strategy.”

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Can Learn from NCAA Coach Dawn Staley’s Leadership Style

The end of performative DEI

For years, companies treated DEI like an events calendar. A training here, a panel there, a statement when the news got loud. That old playbook relied on optics and urgency, not necessarily on outcomes, and it is the part that is fading. Today, employees expect transparency. Customers and employees compare what you “promote” online with what they actually experience. Under that level of scrutiny, performative moves fall apart.

These days, many organizations start to adapt and tie DEI directly to talent, innovation and customer experience. They tackle more complex conversations about who gets hired, who gets promoted, who receives stretch work and whose voice shapes key decisions.

They are shifting from one-off workshops to capacity building through coaching and accountability, so inclusion naturally becomes a leadership muscle for them, not another marketing message.

Dismantling DEI myths

A lot of DEI fatigue comes from old misconceptions. Some say DEI is only about race and gender. Well, yes, those are essential, but inclusion goes wider. It means building a culture where neurodivergent employees, people with disabilities, caregivers, veterans and everyone on your team can say, “I matter here.”

Another myth says DEI just divides people. Unspoken inequity, broken communication and the absence of trust are what actually divide people. When done strategically, DEI gives people the correct language for what they are already feeling and a specific, workable framework to address it.

I also get something like, “We don’t have time for DEI because we’re focused on performance.” That’s a false choice. Performance and inclusion are cause and effect. When people feel seen, respected and safe to challenge ideas, they make the work better. I’ve watched teams move from groupthink to genuinely creative solutions once psychological safety was in place.

That is the deeper shift. DEI is no longer about managing optics through flawless, unrealistic marketing messaging. It’s now building a more human-centered style of leadership that gets you better thinking, better products and better retention all at the same time.

How today’s top executives show up differently

The strongest leaders I coach are not asking what DEI program they should launch next. They think about how they need to lead differently.

They start with a simple pattern check. They look at the last month and ask who receives their time, trust and opportunities and who never appears on that list. That one question exposes bias faster than any dashboard ever could.

Then they change how they run rooms and make decisions. They identify whose voices they have not yet heard and protect the people who raise uncomfortable talking points. They treat opportunity as a system by insisting on diverse slates for roles and pairing stretch assignments with real support. Most importantly, they make inclusive behavior part of what “good leadership” means in their organization, embedded into expectations, feedback and promotions so respect and voice become non-negotiable.

Related: 3 Workplace Biases Inclusive Leaders Can Reduce Right Now

What progressive leadership looks like at work

When DEI becomes a leadership strategy instead of a side project, people will feel it and you, as a leader, can measure it. You’ll see engagement rise, especially for people who were once on the margins. You’ll see turnover drops in roles that used to be revolving doors.

At my company, we teach a model that one client chose to integrate into how they led their business. They held listening sessions across levels so people could speak honestly about their experiences. They invested in executive coaching, then opened coaching access more widely, so development felt more equitable. Within a year, employees reported feeling safer to speak up, engagement scores climbed and more diverse candidates moved into leadership roles because barriers were finally removed.

That is belonging in action. Once that trust is in place, teams stop playing it safe. People challenge ideas, offer new perspectives, and push for better solutions.

How to fix systems instead of people

If I could redefine DEI for the next decade, I would anchor it in three words. Belonging. Equity. Leadership.

Belonging is the lived experience; the test of whether your people can confidently speak without rehearsing something like, “I feel safe, respected and valued for who I am at work.”

Equity lives inside systems, in how you hire, promote, evaluate, pay and share opportunity, and it moves you from fixing people to fixing processes.

Leadership is the lever that makes both belonging and equity real. Inclusive leadership must be a core competency, as fundamental as budgeting or strategy, with every leader trained, coached and held accountable for how they use their power.

So when my C-Suite clients tell me they feel pressured to pause DEI because of criticism or budget cuts, I only ask one question: When the headlines change, what do you want your people to say about working for you? Leaders who know their values don’t walk away from the very work that builds trust. They may refocus or refine DEI, but they will never abandon it.

So yes, DEI is not disappearing. It’s not dying. It’s only evolving into the way progressive organizations will be led. When workplace leaders stay in this course, they will have what others can’t buy later: a culture built on trust, and a business strong enough to compete for both talent and markets over the long term.