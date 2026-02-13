Romance is in the air, but Americans are slashing Valentine’s Day spending by 44% in 2026. The average person plans to spend $87 on their partner, down from $155 last year, according to a CouponFollow survey of 1,005 Americans in relationships.

But here’s the twist: Americans aren’t ditching romance altogether—they’re just going old school. Sixty-one percent say their ideal Valentine’s Day gift is a romantic dinner. Another 57% want an experience like a trip or concert, and 51% of women and 39% of men want a handwritten card or letter. People are being more selective about where their money goes.

Inflation is likely the culprit. Since early 2020, cumulative inflation has risen roughly 26%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Read more

Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.