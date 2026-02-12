LinkedIn Launches a $100/Month Integrated Sales, Marketing and Hiring Hub

For many users, LinkedIn is a platform for business content and job listings. But the company also wants to be better known as an operations tool for small business owners — and today launched a new integrated service that brings sales, marketing, and hiring tools together into a single platform.

The company calls the service Premium All-in-One. Rather than switching between different tools and platforms, Premium All-in-One provides a centralized dashboard to showcase activity across all three business functions while offering recommended actions on what to do next.

The new consolidated subscription costs $99.99 per month. LinkedIn says it’s specifically targeting founders, solopreneurs, and small teams who are “wearing multiple hats with limited time and resources.”

LinkedIn sweetens the deal with credits for subscribers. During a free trial, users receive $100 in credits to both promote job listings, and $100 to boost their own posts in the LinkedIn news feed. Paid members will receive $50 in monthly credits for listings and $50 for post boosts.

Key features include unlimited searches with advanced filters, InMail credits for outreach, AI writing assistance for personalized messaging, and auto-invites for people who engage with content. LinkedIn says that its early data is promising: Small businesses using the platform report a 57% increase in followers, 40% more profile views, and up to 60% increase in reply rates from daily prospect suggestions.

The launch represents LinkedIn’s strategic effort to make existing small business tools more prominent and integrated, moving the platform beyond its traditional networking role into essential business operations.