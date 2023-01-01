Greg Davis
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Bigleaf Networks
Greg Davis is the CEO of Bigleaf Networks, with a record of scaling businesses through revenue growth, operations, and strategic acquisitions. He has 25+ years of tech leadership, leading start-ups to $100M+ in annual revenue. He has been on the board of directors for Bigleaf Networks since 2020.
Latest
Leadership
Why Having a Contingency Plan Is So Important — and How to Develop an Effective One
Let's discuss the importance of contingency planning, what a comprehensive contingency plan should include and how to implement one effectively.