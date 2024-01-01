Darian Shimy

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder and CEO of FutureFund

Darian Shimy is the founder and CEO of FutureFund Technology, a fundraising and selling platform for K-12 school groups. He has 25+ years in web-based technologies and managing engineering teams.

Consultoría

Los mejores comunicadores siguen estas 3 reglas al hablar con figuras de autoridad

Aquí te decimos cómo convertir un error de comunicación en un modelos de comunicación poderoso. Cuando tienes claro el tipo de comunicación que necesitas, es más fácil para las personas decir las cosas correctas y tomar las medidas adecuadas.

Management

The Best Communicators Follow These 3 Rules When Talking to Those in Authority

Here's to turn a communication mishap into a powerful communication framework.When you are clear about the kind of communication you need, it's easier for people to say the right things and take the right actions.

