Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For a long time, the picture of a leader was one of a single, powerful person barking directives atop an ivory tower — someone who determines direction, controls every action and insists on pure compliance. But this method is as antiquated as a rotary phone in today's evolving corporate scene. The secret to long-term success is creating a cooperative and flexible atmosphere in which leadership is shared rather than a one-person job.

For almost thirty years, my role as a leader has not been one of micromanagement or direction at every step. Instead, I zeroed in on laying a clear vision and then enabling my team to navigate the road to bring us to where we're headed. I place utmost importance on establishing a shared understanding of our goals – what success looks like, the values that guide us and the road bumps we might face. Although clarity provides a foundation, it shouldn't be so rigid that the team can't adjust it if needed.

It's like planning a delicious, three-course meal for customers. As the restaurant owner, you know what's lined up for the appetizers, main course and dessert. But just like your supplier might unexpectedly run out of a key ingredient, your plan needs to be flexible. You might need to swap a dish for a seasonal special, but the overall dining experience (satisfying your customers) remains the same, and this is called adaptability. We'll inevitably encounter unexpected roadblocks and market shifts, and my job is to create a safe space where my team feels comfortable experimenting and pivoting when necessary.

Just recently, a major partnership fell short of expectations. Instead of fixating on a failing strategy, we collaboratively explored adjustments. We brainstormed new approaches, evaluated potential risks and rewards and finally came to a fresh line of action.

Additionally, you have to remain composed and graceful in the process of slightly shifting the compass while maintaining focus on the bigger picture — this is a hallmark of modern and effective leadership.

This adaptability extends beyond strategy. It ultimately creates an environment where discomfort is seen as an opportunity for growth. For example, asking for a raise or vacation is rarely a smooth conversation. Lower your level of concern. The system is designed to create some resistance, but that shouldn't deter you from advocating for yourself or your team.

Distilling the essence of success

With the business landscape becoming fiercer, leaders today need to be visionaries and skilled communicators. We must be able to translate complex situations down to their core essence. When you look at it on paper, my business basically provides internet connectivity. But on a fundamental level, we're helping people get things done, like scheduling haircut appointments, helping people order food, or connecting with a dermatology clinic in the valley of Texas when the doctors are in Houston. Think through your business in the context of the core value that you deliver to your customers.

This principle applies to everyone, especially those new to the business or considering a career change. Don't get too overwhelmed; focus on the fundamental exchange of value between your company and your customers. Once you understand how you fit into this core concept and your role within it, be bold, make a stand and pursue your goals.

Fulfillment comes from matching your career with your particular values and interests. What gets you out of bed? What issues are you most passionate about resolving? What kind of influence do you hope to make? Leaders who understand their "why" are those who can truly inspire others.

Putting the principles into action

To successfully translate these concepts into tangible steps, here are a few suggestions you may consider:

  • Schedule regular team meetings to review goals, obstacles, and opportunities.
  • Delegate tasks that match your team members' responsibilities, strengths, and growth aspirations.
  • Provide continuous feedback and coaching.
  • Recognize and celebrate achievements, both big and small.
  • Invest in professional development opportunities, which may include workshops, conferences, or online courses.
  • Lead by example. Be someone your team can look up to, not just in terms of skills but also in terms of work ethic and values.

Continuous growth and adaptation

There's not a single "most effective" leadership style in any industry. Leadership requires a continuous process of learning and adaptation from setbacks and market shifts. Reflect on your experiences, and never stop looking for new perspectives. The principles of collaboration and empowerment are your keys to becoming the type of leader who inspires change and motivates progress. Empowering your team allows them to thrive in a competitive, dynamic industry arena where innovation is a daily business.

Let's move away from the antiquated notion of the "lone wolf" and leverage the combined expertise and talent of the entire enterprise. Lead with authenticity and build a thriving organization poised for long-term and sustainable success.
