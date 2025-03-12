A guide to building a powerful promotional campaign using free and low-cost tools like ChatGPT.

Ever wish your business could go for bigger marketing opportunities, but you simply don't have the employee bandwidth or extra budget to hire an outside agency?

You may be right about the resources. But you're wrong about pursuing those opportunities.

These days, with a few handy tools like ChatGPT or Claude AI, which are free or around $20 a month depending on your usage needs, you can quickly create a highly effective, standout promotional campaign targeted expressly to the audience you want to reach — no need for a marketing team. Once you're familiar with generative AI's potential, there's no end to how imaginative and profitable you can get. To see how this can play out, consider the following case study.