Get All Access for $5/mo

ChatGPT Finally Gives Businesses What They've Been Asking For A new feature personalizes ChatGPT for every business client.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

ChatGPT now offers a feature that businesses have been requesting for a long time.

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that paying developers can now fine-tune ChatGPT's latest GPT-4o model with custom data. So businesses can upload custom data sets to train the AI chatbot and tailor it to their needs, whether that's coding or writing.

Related: How to Start a Multi-Million Dollar Company, According to an IBM Engineer Turned Founder

The new capability means that a regenerative fashion brand, for example, can fine-tune ChatGPT to answer questions about the brand's unique process for sourcing fabric. Or, a fun ice cream company can feed ChatGPT information about its recipes.

As a whole, successful niche businesses can customize ChatGPT to reflect their individual needs.

OpenAI has already opened up fine-tuning for its other, less advanced, AI models, like GPT-4o mini.

Businesses upload their custom data to OpenAI and give the AI model about an hour or two to process it, OpenAI software engineer John Allard told Bloomberg. Text is only supported right now, not images or other media.

OpenAI has specific instructions available for businesses that want to fine-tune ChatGPT.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Divorcing and Reportedly Didn't Have a Prenup. Here's Why Formalized Agreements Should Be a Non-Negotiable.

Two years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, the couple officially called it quits. Here's what business leaders can learn from their split.

By David James
Leadership

Our Brains Are Hardwired to Resist Change — Here's How to Leverage Neuroscience to Embrace It Instead

Discover how neuroscience can help you develop and implement effective change management strategies.

By Summit Ghimire
Business News

Federal Judge Blocks FTC's Noncompete Ban 2 Weeks Before It Would Have Taken Effect — Here's Why

About 30 million Americans are under noncompete agreements.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

3 Ways to Get Out of the Way of Your Business's Success

You may want to exit your business one day. Focusing on your business's value can make that exit successful.

By Scott Snider
By Sherin Shibu