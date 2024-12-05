More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season Many people expect retail prices to climb, and they're getting creative to save their wallets.
Key Takeaways
- Americans say they'll need an average of $1,778 to cover holiday expenses.
- Nearly one in five people plan to start a side hustle to help with the costs this year.
U.S. shoppers say they plan to shell out an average of $1,778 on holiday spending this season, an 8% increase year over year, according to Deloitte's 2024 holiday retail survey. That's despite the fact that the majority of respondents (70%) expect higher retail prices, just as they did last year.
Side hustles — gigs that supplement earnings from 9-5s or other primary income sources — can help ease the financial strain.
Related: I Quit My Corporate Job to Start a Business. Here's How I Went From Having $35,000 Credit Card Debt to Making $4 Million.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In