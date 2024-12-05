Many people expect retail prices to climb, and they're getting creative to save their wallets.

U.S. shoppers say they plan to shell out an average of $1,778 on holiday spending this season, an 8% increase year over year, according to Deloitte's 2024 holiday retail survey. That's despite the fact that the majority of respondents (70%) expect higher retail prices, just as they did last year.

Side hustles — gigs that supplement earnings from 9-5s or other primary income sources — can help ease the financial strain.

