I Quit My Corporate Job to Start a Business. Here's How I Went From Having $35,000 Credit Card Debt to Making $4 Million. Courtney Allen, founder and CEO of presentation design agency 16x9, "recklessly" left corporate life behind in 2015 to pursue entrepreneurship.
Key Takeaways
- Allen wanted to control when and where she worked — and how much she earned.
- After her attempt to start a travel company didn't go as planned, she pivoted back to presentation design.
- She earned more than $2 million on Upwork and over $4 million in total.
This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with Courtney Allen. Allen is the founder and CEO of 16x9, a global presentation design agency, and is based in Seoul, Korea. Learn how she turned her freelancing gigs on Upwork into a multimillion-dollar business.
The piece has been edited for length and clarity.
Related: She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In