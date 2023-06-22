Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House. Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen

Courtesy of Hannah Logsdon

It was 2020 when Hannah Logsdon decided she'd had enough of her toxic job at a real estate acquisitions company, where she faced a "complete disregard for work-life balance" and "lack of recognition and appreciation."

The final affront came with her company's response to a personal family tragedy.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Leadership Work-Life Balance Starting a Business Freelancing Side Hustle

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

Having Trouble Hiring? Your Best Resource Could Be Right Under Your Nose.

If the struggle to find good employees is getting rough, try hiring tactics that include the team members you already have.

By John Boitnott
Devices

Stay Connected with a Three-in-One iOS Compatible Cable, Only $18.99

Get 45% off this handy charging cable.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

7 Tips for Developing a Logo That People Won't Forget

The right logo can strengthen your brand — here's how to choose one.

By Kendra Stephen
Leadership

Industry's Top CEOs Say AI Has The Potential to Destroy Humanity in 5 to 10 Years. Here's Why We Need to Act – Now.

42% of the CEOs indicated that artificial intelligence (AI) could spell the end of humanity within the next decade. Here's what we know.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'I Make Trucks for Real People.' Ford CEO Slams Tesla's Cybertruck.

In an interview with CNBC, Jim Farley said his company wasn't threatened by Tesla's entry into the pickup market.

By Jonathan Small
Money & Finance

The Top 11 Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree

Want to get a new job but don't have time to finish a degree? Check out the highest-paying jobs without a degree to narrow down your job search.

By Entrepreneur Staff