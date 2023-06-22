She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House. Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.
It was 2020 when Hannah Logsdon decided she'd had enough of her toxic job at a real estate acquisitions company, where she faced a "complete disregard for work-life balance" and "lack of recognition and appreciation."
The final affront came with her company's response to a personal family tragedy.