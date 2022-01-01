Nicholas Leighton

Nicholas Leighton

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Best-selling author, speaker & business owner executive coach

Nick Leighton believes that business owners should make more money and have more free time. He does this through his best-selling book "Exactly Where You Want to Be – A Business Owner’s Guide to Passion, Profit and Happiness," speaking and coaching. #ChampagneMoment.

https://www.ExactlyWhereYouWantToBe.com

Follow Nicholas Leighton on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

Marketing Strategy

5 Marketing Strategies Business Owners Should Start in 2022

The new year is a time to set goals and start delivering on your plan.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like