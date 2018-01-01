Peter Diamond

Peter Diamond

Guest Writer
Certified Coach and Author
Peter C. Diamond, “The Amplify Guy,” is a professionally trained, certified coach and author of Amplify Your Career and Life: 4 Steps to Evaluate, Assess and Move Forward. For more information, please visit www.petercdiamond.com and connect with him on Twitter, @petercdiamond.
 
 

Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?
Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
4 min read
6 Ways High-Octane Leaders Fuel Their Teams to Achieve More
Invest time and energy in your people to build relationships while you grow your business.
5 min read
Not Much Grows Under the Cloud of Perfectionism
How one team discovered a better way to strive for perfection by letting go of their fear of failure.
5 min read
Do Your Business Meetings Resemble Political Debates?
Make it a point not to behave like a presidential candidate.
3 min read
6 Things True Leaders Do
Feeling insecure in your leadership role? It's time for less doing and more leading.
4 min read
6 Ways Beloved Leaders Demonstrate Strength and Empathy
Insensitive leaders are tolerated in good times but only empathetic leaders can be confident the team will rally in crisis.
3 min read
3 Ways Your Job Could Be Turning You Into a Procrastinator
It's your responsibility to overcome dawdling but the first step is to recognize what's holding you up.
5 min read
7 Telltale Signs of a Weak Leader
Whether a bully or a people pleaser who can't tell hard truths, poor leadership takes many forms.
5 min read
Don't Be the Reason People Leave Your Company
People quit bosses, not companies.
4 min read
Don't Be a Mystery Boss. Give the New Team Your Management Playbook.
While you are contemplating the thrill of launching your business, the people you've hired to make it happen are wondering about who they are working for.
3 min read
You Can Break Your Bad Boss Syndrome With a Charm Offensive
When a looming, make-or-break deadline has outed your inner tyrant, take charge of yourself and surprise your team by being nice.
3 min read
