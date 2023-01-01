David Busker
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & Principal of FranchiseVision
David Busker is the founder of FranchiseVision, a national franchise consultant, and the author of the book Franchise Vision: Transform Your Future Through Franchise Ownership. David has helped hundreds of candidates through the franchise discovery process.
Latest
Franchise
7 Essential Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Franchise
Starting a franchise requires a hard look in the mirror to decide if you really have the makeup to become an entrepreneur. Start by reflecting on yourself and your goals with these questions.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-