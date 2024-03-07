Matthew Mottola
Matthew Mottola is the CEO of Human Cloud, a global advisory firm at the intersection of technology and work. He is the author of The Human Cloud, published by HarperCollins; host of The Human Cloud Podcast, ranked top 5% globally; and spoken on 50+ international stages.
There's a Major Shift Happening With Independent Workers — and Business Owners Who Ignore It Are at Risk
According to the MBO Partners State of Independence Report 2024, the number of individuals choosing to work independently full-time has increased from 13.6 million in 2020 to 27.7 million today. How will you embrace this independent workforce?