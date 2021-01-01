Entrepreneur Staff
-
Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and host of two podcasts: Build For Tomorrow, a show about the changes that got us here, and how to thrive in a changing world; and Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business. He writes a newsletter about how to find opportunity in change.
Prior to Entrepreneur, Jason has worked as an editor at Men's Health, Fast Company, Maxim, and Boston magazine, and has written about business and technology for the Washington Post, Slate, New York, and others.
-
-
Jason Fell is director of native content for Entrepreneur, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.
-
Matthew McCreary is the associate editor for contributed content at Entrepreneur.com.
-
Andrea Hardalo is the social media editor of Entrepreneur.com. She previously managed social for Scout Media.
-
Paul Scirecalabrisotto is the creative director of Entrepreneur magazine.
-
Judith Puckett-Rinella is Entrepreneur magazine's photography director. She’s held the title of photography director at T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Details, BlackBook and, most recently, Vanity Fair. Puckett-Rinella has worked with virtually every eminent photographer in the country, including Annie Leibowitz, Mark Seliger and Nigel Parry. She has been nominated for four Emmy Awards and has won two Webby Awards. Follow her on instagram @whispereditions.
-
Stephanie Schomer is Entrepreneur magazine's deputy editor. She previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, Architectural Digest and Fast Company. Follow her on Twitter @stephschomer.
-
Stephanie Makrias is Entrepreneur magazine's copy chief.
-
-
Frances Dodds is Entrepreneur magazine's deputy editor. Before that she was features director for Entrepreneur.com, and a senior editor at DuJour magazine. She's written for Longreads, New York Magazine, Architectural Digest, Us Weekly, Coveteur and more.
-
Kenny Herzog is currently Digital Content Director at Entrepreneur Media. Previously, he has served as Editor in Chief or Managing Editor for several online and print publications, and contributed his byline to outlets including Rolling Stone, New York Magazine/Vulture, Esquire, The Ringer, Men's Health, TimeOut New York, A.V. Club, Men's Journal, Mic, Mel, Nylon and many more.
-
Jessica Thomas is a digital content director at Entrepreneur. Prior to this role, she spent nearly five years on staff at Worth magazine and was a staff writer for Bustle.
-
-
Justin Chan is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, he was a trending news editor at Verizon Media, where he covered entrepreneurship, lifestyle, pop culture, and tech. He was also an assistant web editor at Architectural Record, where he wrote on architecture, travel, and design. Chan has additionally written for Forbes, Reader's Digest, Time Out New York, HuffPost, Complex, and Mic. He is a 2013 graduate of Columbia Journalism School, where he studied magazine journalism. Follow him on Twitter at @jchan1109.