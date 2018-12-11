Launching a Business
Decision Making
Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas
The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.
More From This Topic
Success Strategies
The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid
Here's how to stop potentially problematic ways of thinking from becoming career blind spots.
Project Grow
3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder
Snowboarding and running a business may not sound all that similar, but these three strategies from snowboarder Shaun White will help you run your business better.
The Gambit
How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company
Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.
The Gambit
From $150,000 in Debt to $4 Million in Revenue: How One Man Built a Wildly Successful Globe-Making Business
Finding a unique gift for his father's 80th birthday was this entrepreneur's first foray into creating artisan globes
Starting a Business
Stop Waiting; There Is No 'Right' Time to Start Your Business
Keep growing, learning and moving forward. You can't be great if you don't commit to the first step.
Branding 2014
How to Launch a New Brand: 4 Tips that Work
Generous advance time, comprehensive branding and a hint of mystery are important ingredients for ensuring a terrific launch day.
Entrepreneurs
Are You Sitting on Top of a Million-Dollar Idea?
4 lessons you can learn from a successful entrepreneur about the business ideas that may be right under your nose.
Starting a Business
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Shares 4 Key Strategies for Growing and Marketing Your Business
John Sculley helped build brands including Pepsi and Apple into what they are today. Here's how he did it.
Travel
7 Entrepreneurs Who Built Businesses Off Their Love of Travel
These founders turned wanderlust into wherewithal and became their own bosses.
The Gambit
How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business
Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.