ChatGPT’s New Internet Browser Can Run 80% of a One-Person Business — Here’s How Solopreneurs Are Using It

What would happen if your browser could work like a full-time employee — researching, writing, organizing and planning without you touching a single tab?

That’s not a thought experiment anymore.

OpenAI just launched Atlas — the first AI-native browser that actually does the work for you.

While Chrome forces you to click, switch, search and repeat, Atlas turns your entire browser into a digital worker that runs your business alongside you.

And today, I’m going to show you exactly how solopreneurs are using it to save 40-plus hours a week and scale toward six and seven figures.

In this video, I’m breaking down eight plug-and-play use cases that solo entrepreneurs are using right now to scale toward six to seven figures and cut their workload in half:

• Content creation — Find breakout viral hooks, draft scripts and organize everything into a single Google Doc automatically.

• Tab chaos killer — Ask Atlas what you were working on, and it instantly rebuilds your workflow or automation plan based on your browsing history.

• Conversion boost — Audit landing pages using the latest research and get a ready-to-run test plan for higher conversions.

• Inbox cleanup — Auto-unsubscribe from dead senders and get a clean report of what changed.

• Inline editing — Rewrite any draft in your tone of voice directly inside the page, no copy-paste needed.

• Smart purchasing — Compare tools, gear and software intelligently before you buy — save hours and avoid bad decisions.

• Content intelligence — Scan Reddit, Substack and YouTube to build next week’s posting plan based on real audience demand.

• SEO & findability — Run compact audits for Google and AI search engines like Perplexity so people actually find your work.

Inside the video, you’ll learn:

• My full Atlas setup from blank browser to first automation

• The exact prompts I use to turn Atlas into a revenue-producing machine

• How to eliminate 40-plus hours of manual work every single week

• Why “zero-click searches” mean your current business model must evolve now

The way you use AI just changed. This is how you build your edge before everyone else catches on.

