7 Must-Read Books That Will Make You a Better Leader in 2026

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways As organizations grow beyond initial products, markets and purposes, many leaders’ values get lost.

Some leaders fear that being authentic and relatable erodes authority.

Leadership has never been easy, but 2025 presented unique friction. Employees stayed put — not out of loyalty — but due to economic uncertainty and a declining job market. They see leaders discussing AI adoption without a clear strategy.

This complexity mixes with a growing demand for purpose. Work must feel meaningful. Furthermore, trust in business is eroding; 61% of the global population believes industry and the wealthy make their lives challenging.

These conditions emphasize the need for value-driven leadership. This approach aligns decisions with stated values. Culture reflects a leader’s example, not platitudes.

However, organizational complexity and pressure tempt leaders to stray from their principles. Managers need tools to stay anchored. These selections focus on leadership dilemmas, not just tactics. The ideas presented in these books translate values into everyday decisions.

1. The Compass Within: A Little Story About the Values That Guide Us by Robert Glazer

A parable uses storytelling to make a moral statement — spiritual insight wrapped in a fable. This is the style Glazer uses in his latest book to guide leaders toward making external decisions based on inner values. The Compass Within demonstrates how this internal compass can steer all choices.

The core idea is simple: integrity in decision-making stems from knowing your values. Once you understand your internal compass, saying no to tempting shortcuts becomes easier. When asked to make a fast decision, you can learn to pause and check which direction your compass points.

2. Headamentals: How Leaders Can Crack Negative Self-Talk by Suzy Burke, PhD, Ryan Berman, Rhett Power

The Compass Within focuses on using internal values for external decisions. In contrast, Headamentals masters the inner narrative, enabling leaders to act with clarity rather than chaos. In his newest book, Power explains how to master self-talk, including reframing inner negativity.

Value-driven leadership starts internally. Mental discipline and emotional awareness are necessary for recognizing when self-talk leads you astray. Consider the pressure to measure progress solely by metrics; self-doubt follows when numbers fall short. Headamentals teaches you to catch a negative thought and reframe it into a values-aligned affirmation. Perhaps a qualitative measure could demonstrate progress instead.

This month only, you can use Entrepreneur+ for free. Get instant access to our full collection of stories, guides and resources.

3. What Matters Next: A Leader’s Guide To Making Human-Friendly Tech Decisions by Kate O’Neill

Headamentals teaches leaders how to reframe negative self-talk into value-driven affirmations. O’Neill’s new book focuses on the role of ethics in technology decisions and the human-centric side of those choices.

AI may work and introduce surface-level efficiencies. But what is its larger impact on employee skill development, morale and purpose-driven work? O’Neill shows how to assess tech trade-offs using a human-centric lens and a values-first framework.

In many organizations, technology decisions betray values or missions. This book helps prevent this by demonstrating how to add at least one human impact question to your next tech project’s checklist.

Related: Stop Chasing Every AI Tool Available — Focus on These 3 to Grow Faster, Smarter, and Without Burnout

4. The Systems Leaders: Mastering the Cross-Pressures That Make Or Break Today’s Companies by Robert E. Siegel

O’Neill’s book shows leaders how to navigate the balance between tech-driven decisions and humanity. In this book, Robert E. Siegel explores broader, abstract contradictions in complex organizations. For instance, leaders often feel they must choose between speed and quality, or innovation and stability.

When competing demands exist, it’s challenging to heed core values. The tension comes from wanting two opposing goals within systemic resource limits. Siegel argues that leadership is often about tension, not simplicity. Holding these organizational tensions without abandoning core values is key. Start by identifying one central conflict and mapping how your values can guide specific trade-offs.

5. Speak, Memorably: The Art Of Captivating An Audience by Bill McGowan And Juliana Silva

The previous books help leaders identify and listen to values. Speak, Memorably focuses on communicating them effectively. Effective communication is essential; you must convince and engage your workforce to anchor the culture.

People cannot see your values if they aren’t expressed well. Communication must be authentic, clear, and heartfelt. Using one principle from this book, draft a one-sentence value statement speech for your team. Practice, deliver, and refine until it resonates.

Related: Why Effective Communication is the Key to Success for Startups

6. From Founder To Future by John Abrams

Knowing values and communicating them is a start. But how do you maintain a value-driven culture through growth? In his latest book, John Abrams shows leaders how to shift from creation mode to stewarding the company’s long-term mission, vision, and principles.

Abrams addresses the evolving leadership role and how to sustain culture as you scale. From Founder to Future shows how to serve your company’s legacy and mission as it expands. As organizations grow beyond initial products, markets and purposes, many leaders’ values get lost. This book helps guide the evolution of your leadership role, keeping your values alive as you scale.

Related: How Helping Other Entrepreneurs Could Be the Smartest Investment You Ever Make

7. The Relatable Leader: Create A Culture Of Connection by Rachel DeAlto

From Founder to Future shows how to carry values forward in the long term. The Relatable Leader demonstrates the importance of forming lasting, authentic connections. In modern leadership, connection is the currency of trust. But some leaders fear that being authentic and relatable erodes authority.

In this book, DeAlto explores how this fear is unfounded. A values-driven leader not only defines their inner compass but lives it through relational behaviors. The Relatable Leader helps you model connection and belonging in your leadership fabric. You’ll learn to identify one distant group and apply a relatable move, such as a small personal story, in your communications.

Adopting a new leadership style takes time. Start by selecting the book that addresses your most urgent need. Commit to applying one core idea from that text to your daily work each week.