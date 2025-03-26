Mark Klekas
Entrepreneur Staff
Bio
Mark is the editor for our digital subscription, Entrepreneur+. He’s focused on providing the best content and resources for our subscribers. Previously, he worked as a marketing manager at an investment group specializing in startups, hospitality and e-commerce. He was also a digital content producer for a news station where he covered politics, crime and breaking news.
Latest
From DIY Prototype to 3 Million Units Sold — How To Launch a Product Without Big Backing
Meet the founder of Ollyball and get expert advice on turning a simple idea into a business that sells millions.
His Kids Kept Breaking Things Playing Indoors — So He Invented a Toy That's Sold Over 3 Million Units
How one dad's indoor fix became a national hit and the playbook behind it.
How to Develop a 'C-Suite Mindset' for Success, From 5 Leaders Who Have Done It
To be an executive, you need to think like one — here are five lessons from top leaders.
From Prompt to Profit — How To Build a Side Hustle Using ChatGPT
Discover the AI blueprint that turned a simple sponge idea into a successful business earning $75,000 in this exclusive Entrepreneur+ workshop.
This Couple Used ChatGPT to Create a $75K Side Hustle — Learn How They Did It
Two married doctors used ChatGPT to create a complete go-to-market strategy, and it worked.
She Kept Her Garage Side Hustle a Secret — Then It Hit $10K a Month Using This 'Stealthy' Strategy
Hilary Hoffman turned her garage into a gym, her nights into work sessions and her own unmet needs into a successful business.
Recently Edited Content by Mark Klekas
Gallup's Chief Scientist Says Only 20% of People Trust Leadership — Here's How to Fix That Problem
We asked someone who has studied workplace engagement for 40 years about leadership. His findings reveal a trust crisis and a surprising solution.
17 Must-Attend Conferences for Entrepreneurs Ready to Scale
Attending the right high-growth conferences can help you scale, raise capital, expand globally or connect with top business leaders.
This Navy SEAL Commander Says Leaders Aren't Born or Made — They're Chosen Based on One Thing
We asked a retired special operations leader about what makes effective leadership. His answer challenges everything you think you know about who gets to lead.
How to Make Smarter Decisions Under Pressure, From an ER Doctor Who's Done It for 20 Years
We asked an emergency physician who studies decision-making under pressure about leadership. His insights reveal why the best leaders think like scientists of themselves.
I've Helped Over 1,000 Brands With Their Marketing — Here Are 11 Social Media Secrets Every Business Should Be Using in 2025
I've spent years working with thousands of brands across industries. If you're a business owner looking to get more out of your social efforts without wasting time or money, you're in the right place.
The Overlooked Money Moves That Help Entrepreneurs Build Long-Term Wealth
Without intentionally building personal wealth, you could have a successful business and nothing to show for it.