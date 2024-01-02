There was no shortage of side hustle ideas in 2023. As more and more Americans feel the economic pressure to earn extra money on the side, they have become more clever about how they do it. Here are some of our favorite and most unique side hustles we learned about in 2023:

1. Getting paid to answer the Internet's questions

Being knowledgeable on a specific topic could earn you an average of $2,000 to $7,000 monthly, according to this one company that helps connect experts with people who have questions. Retirees quickly took advantage of this side hustle as they have more life experience and time to share what they know with others.