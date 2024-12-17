For Subscribers
Use These Science-Backed Hacks to Help You Be Less Lazy in 2025 These tips come from experts and entrepreneurs who made it their goal to be more productive in 2024 — use them to become more sharp and focused on the year ahead.
Key Takeaways
- Learn about "power hours"
- Utilize your "in-between" moments
- Schedule "joy" snacks
- Using the "red and blue" technique
There's a lot of New Year's resolutions to pick from. And maybe yours is as simple as being less lazy and more productive in 2025.
This year, we've uncovered some of the best productivity hacks from experts and successful entrepreneurs. The following are four science-based productivity tips you can use to start off next year on the right foot.
Related: Adopt These 9 Habits and You'll Be Unrecognizable
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Subscribe Now
Already have an account? Sign In