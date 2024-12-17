These tips come from experts and entrepreneurs who made it their goal to be more productive in 2024 — use them to become more sharp and focused on the year ahead.

There's a lot of New Year's resolutions to pick from. And maybe yours is as simple as being less lazy and more productive in 2025.

This year, we've uncovered some of the best productivity hacks from experts and successful entrepreneurs. The following are four science-based productivity tips you can use to start off next year on the right foot.

Related: Adopt These 9 Habits and You'll Be Unrecognizable